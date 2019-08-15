LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,422 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.15% of LKQ worth $12,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,863,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in LKQ by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in LKQ by 374.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 331,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 261,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 358,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wellington Shields downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

LKQ opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $289,895.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.