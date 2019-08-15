Loki (LOKI) Trading Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. Loki has a total market cap of $5.79 million and $34,847.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last week, Loki has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,925.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.17 or 0.01874368 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $311.37 or 0.03134869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.03 or 0.00765463 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00782895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00056554 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00498339 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00139359 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 42,057,381 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official website for Loki is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

