Lookers (LON:LOOK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lookers (LON:LOOK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LOOK. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Lookers in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Lookers in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lookers from GBX 98 ($1.28) to GBX 47 ($0.61) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Lookers in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 90.20 ($1.18).

Shares of LOOK traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 45.20 ($0.59). 933,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03. Lookers has a 1 year low of GBX 33.70 ($0.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 113.60 ($1.48). The stock has a market cap of $179.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 45.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Lookers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

In other news, insider Mark Douglas Raban purchased 50,000 shares of Lookers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($28,746.90). Also, insider Nigel McMinn purchased 200,000 shares of Lookers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £78,000 ($101,920.82).

About Lookers

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

