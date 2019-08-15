LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of LPL Financial worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,811,000 after buying an additional 191,891 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 967.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 12,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 60,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $507,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,229.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 12,500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.13 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.19.

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $71.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,333. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 57.63%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

