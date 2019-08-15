Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Luckin Coffee updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE LK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 131,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,749. Luckin Coffee has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LK. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

