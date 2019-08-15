Lyell Wealth Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,316,919,000 after buying an additional 125,866 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 135,522.5% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after buying an additional 16,857,647 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,937,763,000 after acquiring an additional 76,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,267,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,495,736,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 price objective (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.93.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,645.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total value of $32,754.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,291.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,170.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,128. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $814.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,155.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.