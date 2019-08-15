Macerich Co Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Macerich has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Macerich has a payout ratio of 76.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Macerich to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.7%.

MAC opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.73. Macerich has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.18 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macerich will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Hash bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $146,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,883.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea M. Stephen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.02 per share, with a total value of $700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,580 shares in the company, valued at $580,631.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 98,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,285,329. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Macerich from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macerich from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

