Macy’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:M)

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 59,748 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 914% compared to the typical volume of 5,895 put options.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Gennette bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 102,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,449. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paula A. Price sold 1,189 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $25,325.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,950. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 646.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2,168.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 74.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NYSE:M traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.98. 5,660,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,317,522. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Macy’s had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

