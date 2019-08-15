Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.58. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 18,995 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Magal Security Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.77 million, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magal Security Systems by 24.4% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 544,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 21,489 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares during the period. 18.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

