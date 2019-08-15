Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

MGTA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.01. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Gardner sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $211,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $524,440 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 229,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 380,135 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 1,199.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 143,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 132,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 43.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,944,000 after buying an additional 488,065 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

