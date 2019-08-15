Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGTA. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

MGTA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. 220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 3.01. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Gardner sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $211,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $104,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $524,440. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 52.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 35.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

