Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) versus electroCore (OTCMKTS:ECOR) Financial Analysis

Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of electroCore shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Magna-Lab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of electroCore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Magna-Lab and electroCore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna-Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A electroCore 0 2 3 0 2.60

electroCore has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 794.04%. Given electroCore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe electroCore is more favorable than Magna-Lab.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magna-Lab and electroCore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna-Lab N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A electroCore $990,000.00 45.19 -$55.82 million ($1.19) -1.27

Magna-Lab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than electroCore.

Risk & Volatility

Magna-Lab has a beta of 8.67, suggesting that its share price is 767% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, electroCore has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magna-Lab and electroCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna-Lab N/A N/A -3,388.24% electroCore -4,450.22% -66.37% -60.41%

Summary

electroCore beats Magna-Lab on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magna-Lab

Magna-Lab, Inc. is a shell company, which intends to identify and merge with an operating company. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Syosset, NY.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc., a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, which is a handheld delivery system for multi-year use prescribed on a monthly basis. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

