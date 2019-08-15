Maincoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21,351.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Maincoin has traded 27% lower against the dollar. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. Maincoin has a market cap of $362,809.00 and approximately $21,351.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $449.35 or 0.04447823 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00049271 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001030 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,020,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,396,322 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

Maincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

