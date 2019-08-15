Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,783,500 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 36,578,600 shares. Approximately 47.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

In other Mallinckrodt news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons purchased 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,129.1% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 724.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period.

MNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

Mallinckrodt stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,750,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,799. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. Mallinckrodt has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $404.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.29.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.55 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.46% and a positive return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

