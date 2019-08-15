Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.49 billion. Marathon Oil reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $5.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $8.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.47. 7,494,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,521,853. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.25. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

