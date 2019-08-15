Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

MRNS opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.89. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

