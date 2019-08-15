Mark W. Joslin Sells 1,429 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $285,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,071,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of POOL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.09. The company had a trading volume of 191,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,340. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $136.83 and a 52-week high of $200.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Pool declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens set a $186.00 price target on Pool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price target on Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Pool by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 231,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,137,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

