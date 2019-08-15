Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of MMC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.62. 6,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,774. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $74.30 and a 1-year high of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,385.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

