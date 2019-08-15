Marshalls’ (MSLH) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 615 ($8.04) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 575 ($7.51).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities raised their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Capital decreased their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Marshalls has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 501 ($6.55).

Shares of LON:MSLH opened at GBX 620.50 ($8.11) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 643.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77. Marshalls has a 1 year low of GBX 402.80 ($5.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 693.50 ($9.06).

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

