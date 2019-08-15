Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust (LON:MCP) Shares Down 1.5%

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC (LON:MCP)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 402 ($5.25), 8,960 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 68,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 408 ($5.33).

The company has a market cap of $142.48 million and a PE ratio of 20.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 430.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Get Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust’s previous dividend of $2.70. Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust Company Profile (LON:MCP)

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.