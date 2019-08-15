Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Steginsky Capital LLC

Steginsky Capital LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 12.9% of Steginsky Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Steginsky Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $19,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,838,000 after acquiring an additional 45,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,637,000 after acquiring an additional 55,593 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000.

In related news, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 11,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.66, for a total value of $2,734,839.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 158,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,713,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laree E. Perez sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $191,003.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,869 shares of company stock worth $3,622,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MLM traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.45. The stock had a trading volume of 216,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $252.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.37.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

