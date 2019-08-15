MassGrid Market Cap Reaches $2.60 Million (MGD)

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, MassGrid has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. MassGrid has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $1,052.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MassGrid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, ChaoEX and QBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,114.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.11 or 0.01830502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.36 or 0.03110182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00751192 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00791419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00055268 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00494750 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00136344 BTC.

About MassGrid

MassGrid (MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 135,504,965 coins and its circulating supply is 74,188,250 coins. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com.

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, QBTC and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

