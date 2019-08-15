Matinas BioPharma’s (MTNB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

“Our price target of $4/share is based on an equally weighted composite of: (a) $2.47/share, as a 35x multiple of taxed and diluted 2033 EPS of $0.67 discounted back to 2019 at 18%; and (b) an NPV discounted cash flow between 2019-2033 of $4.81/share, with a discount rate of 12% and growth rate of 2%. These assumptions are in-line with the expected PE multiple and discount rates of an early development-stage biopharmaceutical company.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matinas BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.00.

MTNB traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,317. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

In related news, Director Adam K. Stern acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 162,487 shares of company stock valued at $143,290.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $7,432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 39.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,997,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,118 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $1,867,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 30.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 54,852 shares during the period.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

