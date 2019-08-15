Maverick Chain Hits Market Cap of $639,769.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $639,769.00 and $6,359.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00271853 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.14 or 0.01318714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00023511 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00096292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.