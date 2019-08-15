MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nneka Louise Rimmer sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $318,821.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,310.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $596,408.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,733,304.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,035 shares of company stock worth $2,378,874. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $168.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $119.00 and a fifty-two week high of $169.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.18.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

