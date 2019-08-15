mCig (OTCMKTS:MCIG) Stock Price Down 7.7%

mCig Inc (OTCMKTS:MCIG)’s share price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 93,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 721,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06.

mCig Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCIG)

mCig, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cultivation, Manufacturing and Distribution (CMD); Retail Sales; Media and Technologies; and Agriculture. The CMD segment designs, develops, engineers, and constructs modular buildings and green houses that assist cannabis and herbal growers in the market, as well as offers consulting services in the cannabis industry.

