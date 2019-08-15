Mears Group (LON:MER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mears Group (LON:MER) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 9.16 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of MER stock opened at GBX 265 ($3.46) on Thursday. Mears Group has a 12 month low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The company has a market cap of $299.43 million and a PE ratio of 11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 264.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Mears Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MER. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mears Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Mears Group in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Mears Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Mears Group in a report on Tuesday.

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

