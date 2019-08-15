Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDLA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

NASDAQ MDLA opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. Medallia has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 1,765,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $34,470,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

