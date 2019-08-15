MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.68 Million

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $16.12 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Coinsuper and Cashierest.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.43 or 0.04627682 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00048198 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000236 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001017 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,380,360,095 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kryptono, Cashierest, Bittrex, Upbit, Coinsuper, CPDAX, DEx.top, IDEX and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

