Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Medley Management had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter.

MDLY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.47. 29,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,738. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76. Medley Management has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 million, a PE ratio of 69.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Medley Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other Medley Management news, major shareholder Jam Partners, L.P. sold 51,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $162,221.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

