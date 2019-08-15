Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.2% of Hayden Royal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,166,688,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,111,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,877 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 326.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,792,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,600 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.47. 2,647,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,473,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

