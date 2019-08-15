Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Short Interest Down 19.2% in July

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 708,200 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 876,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Mercury General stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.25. Mercury General has a 52-week low of $47.96 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.34 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercury General from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other Mercury General news, VP Charles Toney sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $36,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,491.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCY. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mercury General in the first quarter worth $43,981,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth $31,116,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the second quarter worth $25,382,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General by 27.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 974,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,790,000 after purchasing an additional 208,274 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,719,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,488,000 after purchasing an additional 202,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

