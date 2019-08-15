Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Meridian Energy Ltd (ASX:MEZ) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$4.43 ($3.14) and last traded at A$4.50 ($3.19), 141,030 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.75 ($3.37).

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$4.63.

Meridian Energy Company Profile (ASX:MEZ)

Meridian Energy Limited engages in the generation, trading, and retail of electricity. It generates electricity through seven hydro power stations and five wind farms in New Zealand; three hydro power stations and two wind farms in Australia; and a solar farm in Tongatapu, Tonga. The company sells its electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers under the Meridian and Powershop brand names.

