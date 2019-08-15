Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,930 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 344,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $182.35. 3,961,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,158,900. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.17. The firm has a market cap of $528.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.28, for a total value of $2,086,200.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.95, for a total value of $1,364,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 808,283 shares of company stock valued at $150,830,736. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.