Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$54.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRU. TD Securities upped their price target on Metro from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Metro from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Metro from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Metro from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.75.

Get Metro alerts:

MRU traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.05. 380,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,077. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.61. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56. Metro has a 52 week low of C$39.04 and a 52 week high of C$54.42.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.