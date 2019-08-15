Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) will announce sales of $1.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Microvision’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. Microvision reported sales of $11.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Microvision will report full-year sales of $6.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 million to $6.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $37.95 million, with estimates ranging from $33.40 million to $42.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Microvision.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Microvision had a negative return on equity of 1,277.02% and a negative net margin of 174.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MVIS shares. Northland Securities set a $2.00 target price on Microvision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Microvision in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $0.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Microvision has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Microvision by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,562,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 44,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microvision by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 39,003 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Microvision during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microvision by 32.0% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 103,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvision during the second quarter worth about $935,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

