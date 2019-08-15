MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Announces Earnings Results

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. MICT had a negative return on equity of 254.58% and a negative net margin of 30.81%.

MICT traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $0.71. 402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,178. MICT has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MICT stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.08% of MICT worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MICT

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

