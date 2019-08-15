Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given New C$23.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$21.00 target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.75 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.14.

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded up C$0.62 on Wednesday, reaching C$21.80. 95,502 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$16.01 and a twelve month high of C$20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $459.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.69.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

