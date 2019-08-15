Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MIRM. Guggenheim began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $14.22 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

In related news, insider James E. Flynn bought 332,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,980,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Heron bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,357,000 shares of company stock worth $20,355,000 over the last three months.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

