Monaco Price Down 16% Over Last Week (MCO)

Monaco (CURRENCY:MCO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Monaco has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Monaco token can currently be bought for approximately $6.94 or 0.00109378 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Coinnest, Bit-Z and Cobinhood. Monaco has a total market cap of $109.58 million and $10.70 million worth of Monaco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00275798 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.43 or 0.01320160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00023516 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00096650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Monaco Token Profile

Monaco’s genesis date was May 18th, 2017. Monaco’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Monaco is /r/MonacoCard. Monaco’s official website is mco.crypto.com. Monaco’s official message board is medium.com/@MCOCrypto. Monaco’s official Twitter account is @monaco_card and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monaco

Monaco can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bit-Z, BigONE, LATOKEN, Gate.io, ABCC, OKEx, Liqui, Binance, Bittrex, Coinrail, HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX, Bithumb, Cobinhood, EXX, Huobi, Coinnest, DDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monaco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monaco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monaco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

