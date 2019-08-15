Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.62. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.20 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCRI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.05. 219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,658. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

