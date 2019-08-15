Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRCC. BidaskClub raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

Shares of MRCC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.39. 1,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,755. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $214.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

