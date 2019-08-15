Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 11,375 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Montag & Caldwell LLC reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned 0.13% of Dollar Tree worth $32,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 20,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $2,248,220.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,952.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $112,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,379,315 shares in the company, valued at $267,363,626.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,789 shares of company stock worth $8,203,018 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.98. 56,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,879. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.78 and a 52-week high of $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

