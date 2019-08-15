Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 675 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Msci by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Msci by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,508,000 after buying an additional 30,881 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Msci in the first quarter worth $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Msci in the first quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Msci by 294.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.00. 11,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,517. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.98. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $247.57.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.81 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. Msci’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Msci’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Msci from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Msci in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.63.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

