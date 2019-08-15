Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,771,200 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 2,197,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 880,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Argus upped their price target on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Moody’s from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.27.

In related news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 55,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total value of $10,099,551.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,243,726.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $791,493.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,603 shares of company stock valued at $14,061,969 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 203.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.59. 5,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $220.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

