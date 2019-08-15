Moreno Evelyn V Decreases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 3.2% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Stryker by 19.3% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 3.9% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $240.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $214.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,678. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.23.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $960,636.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109,662.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total transaction of $713,246.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,431 shares of company stock worth $3,174,489. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

