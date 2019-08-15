Moreno Evelyn V Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.8% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total value of $1,043,214.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,511 shares of company stock worth $54,471,508 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.11. 1,875,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,683,371. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $171.89 and a 1 year high of $283.33. The stock has a market cap of $273.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.80.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

