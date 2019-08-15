Moreno Evelyn V Sells 11,720 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.92. 11,072,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,285,064. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

