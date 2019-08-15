Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Mosaic reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on Mosaic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 73,897.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,286,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,546 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Mosaic by 21.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,250,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,121 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 78.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,243,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,772 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Mosaic by 2,241.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 848,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,757,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,993,000 after buying an additional 707,945 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.29. 4,654,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,648,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

