Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MPAA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.23. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 410.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

